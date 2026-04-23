Imran Khan to play Ashneer Grover in biopic? Actor shuts down rumours: 'Not even heard of it'

Recently, there were reports that the actor had gone for a 'look test'
The internet had a field day recently with whispers of a glossy new biopic centred on BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover, complete with a casting lineup that sounded almost too perfectly packaged for Bollywood.
According to the buzz, Imran Khan was set to step into Grover’s shoes, Shraddha Kapoor would play his wife, and Aamir Khan would reportedly back the project as producer. Shraddha Kapoor had pointed towards the film based on the start-up world during a fan interaction in November 2025. She had said, “It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on the hustle culture.” This fuelled the ongoing speculation about the project's theme and casting.
Putting the speculation to rest, Imran Khan was clear and direct when asked about the project:
“I have not even heard of this project. This is not true," he told Hindustan Times.
While this particular biopic hasn't been officially confirmed, Imran Khan is preparing for his return to acting after a long hiatus. He will next be seen in the Netflix original film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum.
As for Ashneer Grover, his pop-culture presence isn’t fading anytime soon. Between his headline-making run on Shark Tank India and his bestselling memoir Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, his story already reads like screen material. Yet, the buzz is still growing around the reported biopic, though nothing is confirmed as yet.