Imran Khan to play Ashneer Grover in biopic? Actor shuts down rumours: 'Not even heard of it'

According to the buzz, Imran Khan was set to step into Grover’s shoes, Shraddha Kapoor would play his wife, and Aamir Khan would reportedly back the project as producer. Shraddha Kapoor had pointed towards the film based on the start-up world during a fan interaction in November 2025. She had said, “It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on the hustle culture.” This fuelled the ongoing speculation about the project's theme and casting.