Reflecting on what sets Ranbir apart in an industry that often measures success in box office numbers and opening weekend figures, Ayushmann described him as an actor who operates on a different frequency entirely. "Every once in a while an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself."