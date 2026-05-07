Ranbir urged Neetu to leave Shimla as tensions rose, but shoot stayed on track
Dubai: As anticipation builds around Daadi Ki Shaadi, Neetu Kapoor has shared an emotional memory from the film’s shoot that revealed just how protective her son Ranbir Kapoor can be. The actress was filming in Shimla when tensions between India and Pakistan intensified during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, triggering concern within her family.
During a recent promotional interaction, Neetu recalled that Ranbir grew increasingly anxious after following reports about the conflict. Concerned for her safety, he reportedly kept urging her to leave the location and return home immediately. While the headlines created panic elsewhere, Neetu said the atmosphere in Shimla itself felt far calmer than people imagined. She chose not to interrupt the shoot and instead reassured her son that the team was safe and continuing work without fear.
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The actress explained that despite the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the cast and crew remained committed to finishing the schedule. Rather than abandoning the project midway, everyone decided to stay back and continue filming together. That sense of solidarity, according to Neetu, became one of the most memorable aspects of the experience.
Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, who also stars in the film, reflected on how different the shoot felt compared to modern productions. Since the team stayed together in cottages instead of separate hotels or vanity vans, the environment became more personal and intimate. The unusual setup helped the actors bond naturally, turning the schedule into something far more emotional than a routine film shoot.
For Neetu, the experience brought back memories of the old-school warmth she associated with earlier phases of her career. She admitted that she had not felt such genuine camaraderie on a set in decades and compared the atmosphere to the close-knit schedules of classic Hindi films from the past.
Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi has already generated attention for its ensemble cast and emotional family angle. The film also marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, adding another layer of personal significance for the Kapoor family