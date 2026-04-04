The actor spent a year preparing to portray two Vishnu avatars in ambitious epic
Dubai: One of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema history just got even more intriguing. Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's epic two-part Ramayana, has confirmed that he will also be stepping into a second divine role in the same film, and the revelation has set the internet buzzing.
Speaking to Collider at a special event in Los Angeles, where a first look at his appearance as Lord Rama was unveiled to a select audience, Ranbir confirmed that he will also be portraying Lord Parshurama in the film. The two characters are connected through Hindu mythology as different avatars of Lord Vishnu, with Parshurama appearing before Rama in the divine lineage.
"Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama," Ranbir explained. "Just to get the opportunity, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic."
Taking on roles of this weight and cultural significance is no small task, and Ranbir spent an entire year in preparation before shooting began. His approach, he says, went far beyond physicality.
"Apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, everything starts from there," he said. "That is what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are."
It is a thoughtful and grounded approach for a project that carries enormous expectations, both creatively and culturally.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious productions ever undertaken in Indian cinema. The film boasts a remarkable ensemble, with Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The project is being made on a reported budget of Rs 40 billion, and the producers have drawn comparisons to the scale of The Lord of the Rings and Avatar in terms of its ambition and visual scope. A teaser focused on Ranbir's look as Lord Rama has already been released, offering glimpses of other characters including Lakshman, Sita and Yash's Ravana emerging from the Pushpak Vimana.
Reactions to the teaser have been mixed. Some viewers were impressed by the scale and visual effects on display, while others expressed reservations about the casting and the quality of the CGI. It is the kind of scrutiny that comes with adapting one of the most beloved stories in Indian culture, and the pressure on the entire team is considerable.
The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in cinemas this Diwali, with the second part following on Diwali 2027.
Whether audiences ultimately embrace Ranbir in this dual role remains to be seen, but his dedication to understanding the spiritual depth of both characters suggests he has given everything to the preparation. The rest, as they say, will play out on screen.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.