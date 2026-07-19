Kartik Aaryan breaks down after winning Best Actor honour: 'Still processing'

His defining moment came at the 1972 Heidelberg Paralympics, where he won gold in the 50m freestyle swimming event with a world record time of 37.33 seconds, becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics. He went on to win the General Championship Cup for five consecutive years between 1969 and 1973, though recognition at home was slow to follow: he received the Padma Shri only in 2018, decades after his historic win, and has since been named for the Arjuna award for lifetime achievement too.