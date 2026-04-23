GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Dhanush, and others cast votes in Tamil Nadu polls

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan star Vijay, contesting his maiden election, voted in Chennai

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Polling for the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began across all 234 constituencies on April 23 (Thursday). Amid tight security measures, many A-list film stars, actors, directors, and other technicians cast their votes at polling booths across the state.
Polling for the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began across all 234 constituencies on April 23 (Thursday). Amid tight security measures, many A-list film stars, actors, directors, and other technicians cast their votes at polling booths across the state.
IANS
1/11
Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor, along with his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 in Chennai district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
IANS
2/11
Superstar Rajinikanth arrived with his daughter and film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth at a polling booth in Stella Maris School in Chennai to cast his vote.
ANI
3/11
Actor Ajith Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
IANS
4/11
Dhanush shows his inked finger after voting at a polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai, on Thursday.
IANS
5/11
Actress Trisha Krishnan casts her vote at the Saint Francis Xavier Middle School polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 in Chennai district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
IANS
6/11
Actor and playback singer Vikram.
IANS
7/11
Actress Keerthy Suresh casts her vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu.
IANS
8/11
Actor and film producer Prabhu, along with his family, stands in a queue to cast his vote during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling booth in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
IANS
9/11
Actress and model Sakshi Agarwal casts her vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
IANS
10/11
Choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva.
IANS
11/11
Actor Suriya and Jyothika.
ANI
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Record turnout marks Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls

47m ago3m read
Kerala holiday trip turns tragic: Nine killed in Valparai road accident ​(Photo: IANS)

Holiday trip turns tragic in Kerala: 9 killed in crash

2m read
Subashini was widely recognised for her role in the Tamil serial Kayal, which earned her a strong following among television audiences

Tamil actress Subashini found dead in Chennai home

1m read
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to start filming soon

Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2, Kamal reunion next

2m read