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Oil prices tumble as risk sentiment shifts, key benchmarks drop sharply

WTI and Brent slide on profit-taking, softer China and US data weigh on outlook

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $110.29 per barrel at 7.08 am on Wednesday (May 6, 2026) in Japan, a 3.6% drop.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $110.29 per barrel at 7.08 am on Wednesday (May 6, 2026) in Japan, a 3.6% drop.
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Global oil prices slid sharply on Wednesday (May 6), with major crude benchmarks falling more than 3% as traders weighed easing market fears and profit-taking ahead of the weekend.

At about 7:08 am Tokyo time, US WTI crude futures were trading around $102.27 a barrel, down $3.91, or 3.7%, while Brent crude slipped to $110.29, a loss of $4.15, or 3.6%, according to OilPrice.org.

Both benchmarks have been sensitive to shifting global economic and geopolitical dynamics this week.

Other grades also posted declines: Murban crude was down 1.37%, gasoline fell nearly 2.9%, and natural gas lost about 3.6%, the data showed.

Market volatility was evident in differentials across the crude complex. The OPEC Basket eased 3.8% to $116.54, while US heavy grades such as Mars lost 4.85%.

However, not all energy products were lower.

Canada’s Western Canadian Select rose about 5% to roughly $94 a barrel, and AECO C natural gas jumped nearly 15%, highlighting regional supply dynamics.

The Dubai and Indian crude baskets were largely unchanged on the session.

Traders said the slide in prices reflected a combination of profit-taking and growing concern about demand in the world’s major consuming economies, including signs of softer economic data in China and the US.

No new disruptions

Analysts also noted that oil markets remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East and supply outlooks from major producers, though no significant new disruptions have been reported in recent sessions.

The US military has also reported initial success in "Project Freedom" allowing merchant ships to pass through Hormuz Strait despite Iran regime threats, while the US blockade on Iran holds.

Prices were moving before the European and US trading sessions, and figures remain subject to change as the market responds to fresh economic data and geopolitical headlines.

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