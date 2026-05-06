US-Iran conflict: Trump pauses Strait of Hormuz operation after Iran deal progress

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran.

Xinhua did not immediately provide more details about the talks.

Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning, Iranian local media reported.

"During this visit, our country's Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart," Fars news agency said.