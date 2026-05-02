US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised opponents of his administration’s military campaign in Iran, describing claims that the United States is not winning the conflict as “treasonous”. Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump pushed back against critics, particularly from the Democratic Party, who have questioned the effectiveness and direction of the war.

He argued that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened, claiming the country no longer has a functioning navy, air force or strong defence systems. Trump also suggested that Iran’s leadership had been significantly disrupted during the conflict.

The president defended the military campaign as necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, warning that failure to act could have posed a serious threat to Israel, the wider Middle East and even Europe. He credited US operations, including the use of advanced bombers, with halting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

At the same time, Trump indicated that he remains cautious about discussing operational details before objectives are fully achieved. He compared the current campaign to previous US military actions, which he described as highly successful.

Despite his strong rhetoric, Trump acknowledged that negotiations with Iran have not progressed as hoped. He said the United States is not satisfied with the current proposals on the table and stressed that Washington would not rush to end the conflict prematurely.

Trump made clear that while he prefers a lasting solution, the US is prepared to continue its approach until it secures what he described as the “right outcome”.