US President hints at targeting missile programme while noting progress in talks
Highlights
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks that called the US seizure of Iranian vessels "piracy."
"The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in an X post.
"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.
Trump on Friday bragged that the US Navy acted "like pirates" in its blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida, Xinhua news agency reported.
Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalisation of such "blatant violations" of international law.
A Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company has successfully bypassed the US Navy to reach the Asia-Pacific, transporting over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil with an estimated value of nearly $220 million, according to TankerTrackers.com.
In a post on X, the monitoring firm identified the vessel as "HUGE" and noted that it was last spotted off the coast of Sri Lanka more than a week ago. The tanker is currently reported to be traversing the Lombok Strait of Indonesia, heading towards the Riau Archipelago.
TankerTrackers.com stated that "HUGE" had not transmitted on the Automatic Identification System (AIS) since March 20, following its departure from the Strait of Malacca for Iran. These findings coincide with claims by Iranian state media on April 29 that at least 52 ships had successfully breached the American blockade.
Seven OPEC+ members are meeting Sunday to make their first decision on oil-production quotas since the UAE's departure from the cartel, which added to the soaring price pressure unleashed by the Mideast war.
The UAE, one of the world's top producers, announced April 28 it was withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the expanded OPEC+ group, after chafing at their production quotas. The withdrawal took effect on Friday.
Neither group has reacted publicly so far - meaning there will be intense focus on the tone of the statement at the end of Sunday's online meeting by Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The production decision itself is already priced in by markets. The seven countries are widely expected to increase their quotas by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management.
That is similar to a 206,000-barrel daily increase announced in March and April, subtracting the portion allotted to the UAE.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed deep apprehension regarding the escalating tensions across the Middle East during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.
In a statement shared on X on Saturday, Tajani noted that both parties examined the "ongoing conflict in Iran and the situation in the Middle East," while highlighting the critical necessity of averting a broader escalation.
The Italian minister emphasised the urgency of bolstering diplomatic initiatives to reach an accord and advocated for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that persistent disruptions to the maritime route could lead to detrimental effects on food security and regional stability, specifically affecting Africa.
I clearly confirmed that for Italy, the development of an Iranian nuclear program for military purposes represents a red line, with the concrete risk of triggering a dangerous nuclear arms race in the region.Antonio Tajani
Furthermore, he called upon Tehran to exert its influence over Hezbollah to cease strikes against Israel and "to achieve, through negotiation, peace in Lebanon."
"Italy is increasingly committed to supporting every international effort for peace, keeping channels of dialogue open with all partners and promoting stability in the Middle East," he added.
US President Donald Trump said there is a possibility that military strikes against Iran can be resumed. Speaking to reporters as he boarded Air Force One in South Florida, Trump said renewed military action remained on the table.
"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," Trump said when asked about restarting strikes on Iran.
If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly.Trump when asked about restarting Iran strikes
The president also commented on Iran's latest proposal to the United States, saying talks were progressing despite uncertainty within Tehran's leadership.
"Doing very well with regard to just about everything, but doing very well with regard to Iran. Again, they want to make a deal, they're decimated. They're having a hard time figuring out who their leader is. Uh, they don't know who their leader is because their leader's gone," Trump said.
Trump further indicated that Washington still wants to target the remaining portion of Iran's missile-production capabilities.
He said, "Well, I'd like to eliminate it, yeah, I'd like to. It'd be a start for them to build up again. And yeah, I would like to eliminate it."
US President Donald Trump said he would review a new Iranian peace deal but cast doubt over its prospects, as Iranian media reported Tehran had submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan.
"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies said Iran had submitted a 14-point proposal. It reportedly includes ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to Tasnim.
A 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported.
The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," according to Tasnim.
While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains "that the issues should be resolved within 30 days" and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the "termination of the war" as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.
The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.
The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a "new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."
Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was "aimed at the permanent end" of the conflict.
"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach," Gharibabadi said.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed three people in the town of Sammaiyeh in the Tyre district.
The Israeli military said it carried out strikes dismantling "approximately 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites" across southern Lebanon on Saturday.
The attacks that have become a regular occurrence despite the fragile April 17 ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
President Donald Trump said the United States would be withdrawing more troops from Germany than was previously announced by the Pentagon.
"We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," he told reporters Saturday, without providing details.
Earlier, a NATO spokeswoman said the alliance was seeking more information from Washington on its decision, which came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Iran was "humiliating" the Trump administration in negotiations.
A Catholic charity condemned what it called the "deliberate act of destruction against a place of worship" after a convent was damaged by Israeli forces in Lebanon.
The Israeli military confirmed a "religious building" was damaged by troops operating in the village of Yaroun and "houses located in a religious compound" were "damaged" during an operation to "destroy terrorist infrastructure".
French Catholic charity L'Oeuvre d'Orient said troops "destroyed" a convent belonging to the Salvatorian Sisters, a Greek-Catholic religious order the charity is affiliated with.
Iran said that it is up to the United States whether to pursue a negotiated settlement or to return to open war, and Tehran stands ready for either.
"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
"Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths," he said.