Trump hails ‘positive’ Iran talks as US plans Hormuz escort mission

US President talks up progress, but Tehran flags ceasefire risks and weighs response
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly endorsed Donald Trump's latest maritime initiative, dubbed "Project Freedom", which authorises American forces to provide safe passage for vessels currently trapped within the Strait of Hormuz.
The senior lawmaker's backing comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the regional crisis. Expressing his frustration with the current state of talks, Graham took to social media to criticise Tehran's recent conduct.
"It is clear to me that Iran is playing games through negotiations, as their last offer to end the conflict was absurd," he wrote in a post on X.
Linking the need for a robust military presence to the failure of these discussions, Graham argued that the United States must now shift its focus toward securing the vital shipping lane.
While he maintained a preference for a non-violent resolution, he signalled that the window for talks is rapidly closing.
A tanker was hit by unidentified projectiles off the Gulf coast, a British maritime agency reported Monday, as the United States said it would escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
"A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that all crew members were safe.
It called on vessels to transit the region "with caution" as authorities investigate.
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Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that the Americans are and remain the important partner for Germany in the North Atlantic (Nato) alliance. "We have a common goal: Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons."
German media also quoted the chancellor as saying there was "no connection" between disagreements over the Iran war and the pullout of US troops from Germany while insisting he shared Trump's goal of ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.
A senior Iranian official warned on Monday (May 4, 2026) that Tehran would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the ceasefire.
"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.
As the Strait of Hormuz turns into a volatile chokepoint, Iraq is urgently pivoting its energy strategy. By rerouting fuel exports through Syria, Baghdad is attempting to bypass the increasingly dangerous waterway that long served as its primary artery to global markets. This shift to land-based logistics signals a major tactical move that could permanently reshape regional energy supply chains and reduce dependence on the vulnerable Strait.
The US military will start escorting hundreds of ships stranded in the Arabian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz as a humanitarian gesture in what US President Donald Trump calls "Project Freedom".
Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertilizer to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports. Trump said "countries from all over the world" had requested American aid in navigating through the key waterway and out of the Gulf. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the crisis, but nevertheless added that the US will soon start escorting ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, told state television that Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war," and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.
"I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Day 65: Iran says US options are 'impossible' war or 'bad deal'
Day 64: Iran tightens grip on Hormuz waters under new IRGC rules
Day 63: Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
Day 62: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade