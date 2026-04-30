From ‘TACO’ to ‘NACHO’: New label questions Trump’s Hormuz strategy

Reinforcing that stance, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz would shape a future free of US influence. “Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbours with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference,” he wrote on X.

“By God’s help and power, the bright future of the [Arabian] Gulf region will be a future without America,” the statement said, describing the region as a vital artery for global trade and prosperity.

Separately, Iran’s leadership struck a defiant tone, warning that the United States has no place in the Gulf region. A statement attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei said the only place Americans belong in the Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.