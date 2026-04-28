The move follows a review of UAE production policy and future capacity
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and OPEC+), effective May 1, 2026.
The decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity. It also reflects the country’s long-term strategic and economic vision, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production.
The UAE said the move is based on its national interest and its commitment to contributing effectively to the market’s pressing needs.
The decision comes at a time when near-term volatility, including disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, continues to affect supply dynamics. The UAE said underlying trends still point to sustained growth in global energy demand over the medium to long term.
A stable energy system, it said, depends on flexible, reliable and affordable supply. The country said it has invested to meet evolving demand efficiently and responsibly, with a focus on stability, affordability and sustainability.
The move follows decades of cooperation with OPEC. Abu Dhabi joined the organisation in 1967, before the UAE was formed in 1971. The country has since played an active role in supporting global oil market stability and strengthening dialogue among producing nations.
The UAE said the decision represents a policy-driven evolution in its approach, improving its ability to respond to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability in a measured and responsible way.
The country described itself as a trusted producer of some of the world’s most cost-competitive and lower-carbon barrels, which it said will continue to play an important role in supporting global growth and emissions reduction.
Following its exit, the UAE said it will continue to act responsibly by bringing additional production to market gradually and in line with demand and market conditions.
“This decision does not alter the UAE’s commitment to global market stability or its approach based on cooperation with producers and consumers. Rather, it enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs,” the statement said.
The UAE also reaffirmed its appreciation for OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance, while making clear that its future policy will be guided by national priorities.
“We reaffirm our appreciation for the efforts of both OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance and wish them success. During our time in the organization, we made significant contributions and even greater sacrifices for the benefit of all. However, the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates and our commitment to our investors, customers, partners and global energy markets. This is what we will focus on going forward.”
The UAE said its production policies will continue to be guided by responsibility and market stability, while taking global supply and demand into account.
It will also continue investing across the energy value chain, including oil, gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions, to support resilience and the long-term transformation of the energy system.
The country said it values more than five decades of cooperation with its partners and will remain actively engaged in support of stable global energy markets.
- With inputs from WAM.