OPEC+ is increasing oil production again — what it means for the UAE now

Dubai: A group of seven OPEC+ oil-producing countries has agreed to increase oil production for the second consecutive month, continuing a gradual rollback of supply cuts that were introduced to support global crude prices.

This flexibility has become a key feature of OPEC+'s supply management strategy in recent years, allowing producers to react more quickly to shifts in consumption, economic growth and geopolitical developments.

The group also stressed that the increases are not automatic. Member countries have retained the ability to pause, slow or reverse the process if demand weakens or market conditions change unexpectedly.

OPEC said the production adjustment is linked directly to the voluntary reductions announced in April 2023 and that the process of restoring output will continue to depend on market conditions.

The seven producers have been gradually easing the voluntary cuts they introduced more than three years ago. Their latest decision reflects a view that market conditions currently allow for a modest increase in supply.

The decision forms part of a broader strategy to slowly return barrels to the market after the countries voluntarily reduced production in April 2023 to help balance global oil supply and demand.

The countries — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — approved an additional 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July 2026 during a virtual meeting held on Sunday. The increase matches the production rise they approved a month earlier for June.

OPEC has also extended the deadline for compensating past overproduction until December 2026. Countries that produced above agreed levels since January 2024 are expected to offset those volumes through future production adjustments.

The seven countries have agreed to review market conditions every month rather than committing to a long-term production path. These meetings allow producers to monitor:

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two largest contributors to the agreement, will each raise production by 62,000 bpd in July. The remaining increases are allocated across the participating countries:

For now, the latest decision signals that the producers believe the global oil market can accommodate additional supply, while still leaving room to respond quickly if conditions change.

The next review meeting is scheduled for July 5, 2026. At that meeting, the seven countries will assess market conditions again before deciding whether to continue returning production to the market, maintain current levels or adjust their strategy.

The measured pace of the increase — 188,000 bpd spread across seven countries — suggests that producers are attempting to restore supply gradually while avoiding sudden disruptions to market stability.

Higher production generally increases oil supply in the market. If demand remains strong, the additional barrels may be absorbed without significant price impacts. If supply grows faster than demand, downward pressure on prices could emerge.

Even so, decisions by major OPEC+ producers remain important for the UAE because they can influence global crude prices, which continue to play a significant role in Gulf economies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.