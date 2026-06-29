Americas, Europe crude oil production surge shifts global trade westward

Production dominance: US crude production reached a record 13.6 million bpd, significantly overshadowing outputs from top OPEC producers.

Changing Export Destinations: European countries now take approximately 47% of US oil exports, while Asian markets—historically reliant on the Middle East — account for about 46%.

Displaced market share: Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East severely crippled Gulf supply lines, shrinking Middle Eastern crude export capacity and forcing global refiners to substitute lost barrels with supplies from the Atlantic Basin.

South American expansion: Beyond the US, countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela have increased regional output, cementing the Western Hemisphere's position as a new, secure energy bloc. [1]