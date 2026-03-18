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US oil exports explode: Top buyers revealed

America now supplies the world: Major customers of US oil as exports hit 3.9b barrels

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Orion Drilling Co.’s Perseus drilling rig in Texas. US producers have yet to show any meaningful signs of returning to growth in the shale patches from Texas to North Dakota.
Orion Drilling Co.’s Perseus drilling rig in Texas. US producers have yet to show any meaningful signs of returning to growth in the shale patches from Texas to North Dakota.
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The US has emerged as the world's biggest oil supplier months before the war with Iran started.

The United States has officially become one of the planet’s top oil exporters, shipping a staggering 3.9 billion barrels of crude and petroleum products in 2025 alone, according to fresh US Energy Information Agency (EIA) data, as highlighted by Global Markets Investor.

This isn’t a blip: It’s a full-blown "energy dominance" moment.

From Europe’s trading hubs to Asia’s booming economies, American oil is flowing everywhere, even as global benchmarks trade above $100 and markets brace for inflation shocks.

This export surge proves the US shale revolution has turned into a global force.

No longer reliant on foreign crude, America is now a net exporter flexing its muscles across continents.

The data, visualised in a honeycomb chart, shows US barrels reaching 50+ countries and powering everything from European refineries to Asian factories.

Top 7 buyers of US Oil in 2025 (barrels):

  • Netherlands – 419 million (10.7%)

  • Mexico – 398 million (10.2%)

  • Canada – 324 million (8.3%)

  • South Korea – 257 (6.6%)

  • Japan – 247 (6.3%)

  • China – 238 (6.1%)

  • India – 221 (5.7%)

This shows that the land of tulips is now Europe’s largest oil trading hub re-exporting American crude worldwide.

Its southern neighbour Mexico's refineries are kept humming by the cross-border crude exports.

The data also shows that US partnership with its North American neighbour is in full swing.

Asians

Notably, four of the top seven importers are in Asia — proof that fast-growing economies can’t get enough of reliable U.S. supply.

The “Rest of World” category still gobbled up another 424 million barrels.

Why does this matter right now?

With WTI at $93.48 and Brent above $100, these exports stabilise global supply chains while pumping billions into the US economy through jobs, royalties, and trade balances.

It gives Washington geopolitical leverage — less dependence on volatile regions like the Hormuz.

For investors, it signals resilience: American energy firms thrive whether prices spike or stabilise.

When US President Donald Trump that the era of US oil dominance is here, it's no idle boast. American barrels are now literally flowing to virtually every corner of the globe.

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