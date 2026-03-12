Global economy threatened as oil prices surge amid tanker squeeze in Hormuz Strait
Oil prices soared back above $100 Thursday as Iran's fresh attempts to hit supplies in the Middle East and threats to bring down the global economy overshadowed a record release of strategic crude by the International Energy Agency.
As the US-Israel strikes on the Islamic republic approached their third week, the conflict showed no signs of letting up with Tehran responding with more retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
The IEA said Wednesday that its members had agreed to unlock 400 million barrels of oil from their reserves -- their largest release ever -- with 172 million coming from the United States.
However, the move was unable to overcome fears about the choking of energy supplies from the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz -- through which a fifth of global crude passes -- effectively shut down.
As Iran steps up attempts to disrupt supplies across the region, two tankers in Iraqi waters were reported struck Thursday. Baghdad had already said it was cutting output because of the crisis, with Kuwait and kingpin Saudi Arabia following suit.
Also Thursday, Bahrain reported Iran had carried out an attack on fuel tanks in the country, while Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted drones headed to Shaybah oil field.
Both main crude contracts soared. Brent jumped more than nine percent to hit as high as $101.59 a barrel, while WTI spiked at just short of $96. The two had rocketed as much as 30 percent Monday to a peak of nearly $120.
And with hostilities showing no sign of ending, analysts warned $90-$100 a barrel could be the new normal for a while.
Iran said it was ready for a long war of attrition that would "destroy" the world economy, after firing on two commercial ships and threatening any vessels from the United States or its allies.
The Revolutionary Guards warned Wednesday they would strike "economic centres and banks" linked to US and Israeli interests.
The United States and Israel "must consider the possibility that they will be engaged in a long-term war of attrition that will destroy the entire American economy and the world economy", Ali Fadavi, an adviser to the Guards' commander-in-chief, told state television.
Analysts warn that a prolonged disruption to shipping through the strait -- which also carries roughly a third of the fertiliser used in global food production -- would deliver a severe economic shock, particularly in Asia and Europe.
Among those badly hit are airlines, with many having to rethink flights through the Middle East, while the rising cost of fuel hits their bottom line. Air New Zealand said Thursday it would cut 1,100 flights over the next two months.
The surge in oil prices has fanned fresh fears about another spike in inflation and warnings that central banks might have to hike interest rates again, having been contemplating cuts just last month.
That has weighed on equities, which resumed their retreat Thursday.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok, Wellington, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all deep in the red.
"For traders, this is not a contradiction but a familiar pattern," said
"When the geopolitical fire alarm is still ringing around the Strait of Hormuz, dumping barrels from emergency stockpiles is less a solution than a symbolic gesture," wrote Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"It might dampen volatility for a few hours but it cannot change the geometry of risk when the world’s most important shipping artery is under threat.
"In trading desk language, the IEA release is the equivalent of pointing a garden hose at a refinery blaze."
Saxo Markets' Neil Wilson pointed out that the move had already largely been priced in by investors, helping oil retreat below $100 earlier in the week, while Trump's remarks on ending the war early had also played a role in keeping prices down.
He added that the war had already caused the loss of around 200 million barrels.
And, he said, "reserves are stockpiles sitting as existing inventory -- the market is more concerned about flows. Moving barrels from point A to point B is not the same as producing new oil".
Still, Trump reiterated his insistence that the strikes had already practically defeated Iran.
"They are pretty much at the end of the line," he told reporters, after delivering a speech to supporters in which he declared: "We've won... we won -- in the first hour it was over."
Israel's military, however, signalled the campaign was far from finished, and that it still had "a broad bank of targets."
West Texas Intermediate: UP 8.6 percent at $94.72 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 9.0 percent at $100.29 per barrel
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 53,889.20
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 25,576.39
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 4,106.96 (break)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1537 from $1.1574 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3370 from $1.3419
Dollar/yen: UP at 159.03 yen from 158.92 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 86.29 pence from 86.25 pence
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 47,417.27 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 10,353.77 (close)