Oil prices and OPEC+: What the August production increase really means

Sunday decision comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to normalise
Dubai: OPEC+ agreed to raise oil production quotas by another 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August, extending a series of monthly supply increases as Gulf producers continue recovering from the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict.
The decision, announced after a virtual meeting on Sunday, was in line with market expectations and marks another step in the group's gradual rollback of voluntary production cuts.
Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman agreed to implement the production adjustment from August 2026, OPEC said in a statement.
The move comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to normalise after months of disruption, allowing oil-producing countries to gradually restore exports and production.
The latest increase follows the same pattern seen over recent months, with OPEC+ steadily unwinding the production cuts introduced earlier.
Before the meeting, analysts had widely expected another increase of 188,000 bpd.
"We expect OPEC+ to continue unwinding the production cuts at the same pace as in previous months," Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, told AFP.
"But for now, production is probably still below the group's targets," he added. The decision reflects improving conditions across the Gulf after the conflict severely disrupted regional oil exports.
During the Middle East war, Iran's actions around the Strait of Hormuz sharply curtailed oil exports from Gulf producers.
Between the first quarter of 2026 and May, combined production from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait — three of the countries participating in the latest quota increase — fell by around six million barrels per day, according to OPEC data.
A turning point came on June 17, when Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding committing to remove obstacles to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while negotiations continue.
That agreement has allowed shipping activity to recover steadily in recent weeks.
Although tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz have improved, analysts say much of the oil currently reaching global markets has come from inventories rather than newly restarted production.
Oil flows through the Strait may already have exceeded 10 million barrels per day, according to a US official cited by Bloomberg. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said restarting production after prolonged shutdowns takes time.
"Assuming shipping continues to normalise, July will show an improvement, with August probably being the month where the pickup accelerates."
That gradual recovery is one reason OPEC+ has continued raising quotas in measured monthly increments rather than making larger production increases.
Oil prices have retreated sharply from the highs seen during the conflict as markets increasingly expect Gulf exports to return to normal. Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro, said the sell-off reflects changing expectations as much as higher supply.
"Oil prices are driven by expectations as much as they are by physical supply," she said, adding that the June 17 memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, together with a US sanctions waiver allowing Iran to resume oil sales in US dollars, prompted markets to remove much of the geopolitical risk premium built into crude prices.
She added that supply has also increased faster than many investors expected, with Russia exporting record volumes of crude and an estimated 67 million barrels of Iranian oil becoming eligible for export under the US sanctions waiver, according to Kpler estimates.
Hassan said falling US oil inventories suggest the physical market remains tighter than current prices imply.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, total US crude inventories, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell to 743.3 million barrels in the week ending June 19, the lowest level since October 1984.
"If the market were genuinely as well supplied as current prices imply, strategic inventories would likely be stabilising or rebuilding rather than continuing to fall," she said, adding that prices could rebound if diplomatic progress stalls or geopolitical tensions flare up again.
The additional OPEC+ supply reinforces expectations that global oil markets could become better supplied over the coming months.
Looking further ahead, analysts believe supply growth could eventually outpace demand. "For next year, everybody is anticipating a surplus," Jorge Leon, analyst at Rystad Energy.
Initially, higher production is expected to help countries rebuild inventories that were drawn down during the conflict.
Once those inventories have been replenished, analysts say producers could face renewed downward pressure on oil prices if supply continues to exceed demand.
The group's next major challenge may not be restoring production, but deciding how much each member should be allowed to produce.
Iraq has already asked OPEC+ to raise its production quota to compensate for output lost during the conflict, according to the Iraqi Oil Ministry. Hansen said there is little urgency to approve that request because Iraq's production has yet to recover to pre-war levels.
"Iraq's request may become part of the 2027 capacity review, where production baselines will be examined," he said. Later this year, OPEC+ is scheduled to review members' production based on their output capacity.
Those discussions could prove contentious as producers seek larger quotas while the market faces the prospect of increasing global oversupply.