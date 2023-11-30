Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates will implement an additional voluntary cut of 163 thousand barrels per day starting of January1, 2024 until the end of March 2024, in coordination with some OPEC+ participating countries.
Therefore, the UAE's production will be 2,912 thousand barrels per day until the end of March 2024. Afterwards, in order to support market stability, these additional cut volumes will be returned gradually subject to market conditions.
This voluntary cut is in addition to the voluntary cut of 144 thousand barrels per day previously announced by the United Arab Emirates in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024.
This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC Plus countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia Kazakhstan and Algeria were among producers who said cuts will be unwound gradually after the first quarter market conditions permitting.
OPEC+ is focused on lower output with prices down from near $98 in late September and concerns brewing over weaker economic growth in 2024 and expectations of a supply surplus.