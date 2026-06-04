The ban runs until September 15, violators face fines of Dh5,000 for each worker
The annual midday work ban will begin on June 15, prohibiting outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30pm and 3pm until September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.
The measure, now entering its 22nd consecutive year, forms part of the UAE's efforts to provide a safe working environment and protect workers from heat-related injuries during the summer months.
Under the regulations, companies are required to provide shaded rest areas for workers during the ban period, along with cooling equipment such as fans, adequate drinking water and hydration supplies.
The ministry said certain activities would be exempt from the restrictions where work cannot be interrupted for technical reasons. These include asphalt paving and concrete pouring that cannot be delayed until after the ban period, as well as emergency repairs needed to restore essential services such as water, electricity and traffic flow. Work requiring permits from specialised government authorities due to its impact on public life and movement is also exempt.
Companies found in violation of the ban face fines of Dh5,000 for each worker involved, up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are affected.
Last year, the ministry reported a 99 per cent compliance rate among companies during its Heat Stress Protection campaign. The initiative also provided 10,000 air-conditioned rest areas equipped with amenities for delivery riders across the country.