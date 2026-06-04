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UAE midday outdoor work ban starts June 15, fines up to Dh50,000 for violations

The ban runs until September 15, violators face fines of Dh5,000 for each worker

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE's annual midday work ban will begin on June 15, prohibiting outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30pm and 3pm until September 15
The UAE's annual midday work ban will begin on June 15, prohibiting outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30pm and 3pm until September 15
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The annual midday work ban will begin on June 15, prohibiting outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30pm and 3pm until September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

The measure, now entering its 22nd consecutive year, forms part of the UAE's efforts to provide a safe working environment and protect workers from heat-related injuries during the summer months.

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Under the regulations, companies are required to provide shaded rest areas for workers during the ban period, along with cooling equipment such as fans, adequate drinking water and hydration supplies.

The ministry said certain activities would be exempt from the restrictions where work cannot be interrupted for technical reasons. These include asphalt paving and concrete pouring that cannot be delayed until after the ban period, as well as emergency repairs needed to restore essential services such as water, electricity and traffic flow. Work requiring permits from specialised government authorities due to its impact on public life and movement is also exempt.

Companies found in violation of the ban face fines of Dh5,000 for each worker involved, up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are affected.

Last year, the ministry reported a 99 per cent compliance rate among companies during its Heat Stress Protection campaign. The initiative also provided 10,000 air-conditioned rest areas equipped with amenities for delivery riders across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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