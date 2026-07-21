How the UAE Lottery's 'Cool Bus Shelter' initiative is bringing relief to outdoor workers

Air-conditioned buses, cold refreshments, portable neck fans offered to outdoor workers
Dubai: For thousands of outdoor workers across the UAE, summer means working through some of the year's toughest weather conditions. While the country's mandatory midday break offers protection from the harshest hours of the day, one initiative is making those hours even more comfortable.
The UAE Lottery has partnered with SmartLife Foundation to launch the “Cool Bus Shelter” initiative, transforming air-conditioned buses into temporary cooling spaces where workers can rest, refresh, and recharge before returning to work.
Set up near labour sites, the buses provided more than just relief from soaring temperatures. They have offered a welcoming environment where workers could take a break, enjoy refreshments, and feel appreciated for the work they do every day.
The initiative has complemented the UAE's official midday break, which requires outdoor work to stop between 12.30pm and 3pm during the summer to help protect workers from the risks associated with extreme heat.
Inside the buses, volunteers from the UAE Lottery and SmartLife Foundation have welcomed workers with cold towels, chilled drinking water, and refreshing beverages in an air-conditioned setting.
The support has extended beyond the break itself. Each worker has also received a portable rechargeable neck fan, helping provide continuous airflow and added comfort after they returned to outdoor worksites.
According to Suzan Kazzi, associate director of corporate social responsibility at Momentum - The UAE Lottery, the initiative recognises the contribution outdoor workers make to the country's development.
“Outdoor workers are the backbone of our cities’ urban development, and initiatives like the Cool Bus Shelter ensure they receive the care and recognition they deserve during the most challenging months of the year. This is our small way of saying thank you and reminding them that their wellbeing truly matters,” stated Kazzi.
For SmartLife Foundation, the initiative has reflected a wider commitment to improving the wellbeing of outdoor workers through partnerships with organisations across the UAE.
“We believe that protecting the wellbeing of outdoor workforce is a shared responsibility. Through the Cool Bus Shelter initiative, we are proud to collaborate with organisations such as the UAE Lottery and other community partners to create moments of comfort, appreciation, and human connection that leave a lasting impact,” said Abhijeet Oak, vice president at SmartLife Foundation.
The Cool Bus Shelter initiative is part of the UAE Lottery's H.O.P.E. programme, which focuses on supporting projects that promote health and wellbeing, create opportunities, and protect the environment.
By partnering with organisations making a tangible difference across the country, the UAE Lottery has shared that it aims to continue supporting practical, people-centred initiatives that improve lives, promote inclusion, and recognise the invaluable contributions of those helping build a stronger, more connected community.