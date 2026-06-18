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How UAE Lottery is helping workers take control of their finances

Over 60 workers take part in the session designed to build confidence, financial security

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Financial awareness workshop equips school bus drivers, helpers with practical skills in budgeting, saving, retirement planning
Financial awareness workshop equips school bus drivers, helpers with practical skills in budgeting, saving, retirement planning
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Dubai: For many workers, managing monthly expenses, supporting family members, and planning for the future can be a constant balancing act. Yet access to structured financial education remains limited for many blue-collar employees.

To help bridge that gap, the UAE Lottery has partnered with SmartLife Foundation and Premier Schools Accommodation – GEMS Education to deliver a financial awareness workshop aimed at equipping workers with practical money management skills.

Held at GEMS Education's Premier Schools Accommodation, the interactive session has brought together more than 60 school bus drivers and helpers for a day of learning focused on budgeting, saving, fraud prevention, and retirement planning.

The workshop has also featured quizzes and certificate distribution, encouraging participants to actively engage with the topics discussed.

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Building financial confidence

The initiative falls under the "Opportunities" pillar of H.O.P.E., the UAE Lottery's corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform focused on healthcare, opportunities, planet, and enrichment, seeking to create sustainable impact.

Suzan Kazzi, associate director of the CSR at Momentum – The UAE Lottery, has noted that financial literacy plays a critical role in helping people build confidence and stability.

"Financial knowledge is a powerful enabler of confidence, and long-term financial stability. Through H.O.P.E., we are committed to driving initiatives that equip individuals with practical life skills to help them build better opportunities for themselves and shape a more secure future," stated Kazzi.

Moreover, she has mentioned that the workshop reflects the organisation's belief in people-focused partnerships that can create meaningful and lasting impact across communities.

Empowering workers through knowledge

According to SmartLife Foundation, financial education can have a significant impact on workers who often dedicate themselves to supporting their families while having limited access to structured guidance on managing money.

For his part, Abhijeet Oak, vice president at SmartLife Foundation, has highlighted the importance of making financial knowledge more accessible.

"At SmartLife Foundation, we strongly believe that knowledge creates empowerment. Many blue-collar workers dedicate themselves tirelessly to supporting their families yet often have limited access to structured financial education," said Oak.

He added, "Through partnerships like this, we can help individuals make informed financial decisions, build healthier financial habits, and plan more confidently for the future."

Supporting national priorities

Meanwhile, the workshop forms part of H.O.P.E.'s broader outreach efforts, which align with key national priorities and focus on creating "meaningful and lasting social impact" across the UAE.

By providing workers with practical tools to manage their finances more effectively, the initiative eyes to support greater financial resilience, encourage informed decision-making, and help participants plan for a more secure future.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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