How the UAE Lottery’s H.O.P.E. programme is promoting worker wellbeing

Initiative focused on safer movement for workers in physically demanding roles
Dubai: As part of its commitment to community wellbeing, the UAE Lottery has partnered with Zulekha Hospital to conduct a practical orthopaedic workshop eyed to support workers in physically demanding jobs.
The initiative has been held on April 30 and was organised for residents at Berkeley UAE’s shared accommodation under the UAE Lottery’s H.O.P.E. corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.
H.O.P.E. stands for healthcare, opportunities, planet, and enrichment, and is the UAE Lottery’s CSR platform focused on creating positive social and environmental impact across communities in the UAE.
Titled “Stronger Body, Safer Work,” the workshop has been designed to help participants better understand how to reduce the risk of workplace injuries and improve long-term physical wellbeing.
The one-hour live session has provided practical guidance on injury prevention, posture improvement, safer lifting techniques, and simple exercises that can be incorporated into daily routines.
Medical specialists from Zulekha Hospital have led the workshop, including Dr. Saleh Kagzi, specialist orthopaedic surgeon, together with Ceona Prakash Chopde, physiotherapist, who performed live demonstrations on stretching and strengthening exercises.
Following the session, residents have also been offered optional onsite medical consultations, allowing participants to discuss concerns related to back pain, neck strain, shoulder discomfort, and joint health directly with healthcare professionals.
Suzan Kazzi, associate director of CSR at Momentum Group The UAE Lottery, has noted that the initiative shows the organisation’s focus on delivering accessible wellbeing support to communities across the UAE.
“Through H.O.P.E. we are proud to deliver initiatives that promote health and wellbeing across various communities in the UAE. This workshop reflects our commitment to bringing practical, accessible support directly to those who can benefit most,” said Kazzi.
For his part, Dr. Aniruddha Lahiri, senior director administration at Zulekha Hospital, has highlighted the importance of preventive care for workers involved in physically intensive professions.
“We were delighted to partner with the UAE Lottery on this important initiative. Prevention, movement, and early care play a vital role in maintaining long-term health, particularly for individuals in physically demanding professions. We hope that our practical advice helps participants in their daily lives,” shared Lahiri.
Meanwhile, Dennis Rust, head of staff accommodations at Berkeley Services UAE, has pointed out that the initiatives centred on employee wellbeing remain important in building supportive living environments for workers.
“Creating safe and supportive living environments for our teams remains a key priority at Berkeley, and initiatives like these play an important role in equipping them with practical knowledge that can positively impact their health and daily routines,” stated Rust.
Through partnerships like this, the UAE Lottery has emphasised that it aims to continue supporting programmes that "uplift lives, strengthen communities, and create lasting value beyond the game."