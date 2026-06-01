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Majid Al Mohandis turns Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena into a sea of emotion, music and nostalgia

The atmosphere inside the arena was electric from the moment he stepped onto the stage

Last updated:
Aaliya Alzarooni, Reporter and Mahra Alnaqbi
2 MIN READ
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Widely regarded as one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers, Al Mohandis showcased why he continues to hold iconic status across generations
Widely regarded as one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers, Al Mohandis showcased why he continues to hold iconic status across generations
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Dubai: Majid Al Mohandis delivered an unforgettable night of music and emotion at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, drawing hundreds of fans from across the UAE and beyond in a celebration that reflected the city’s multicultural spirit.

Concertgoers from all nationalities filled the packed venue, with Arabic music lovers of different backgrounds singing along word for word to the superstar’s biggest hits. The atmosphere inside the arena was electric from the moment Al Mohandis stepped onto the stage to roaring applause.

Arab music icon performs his biggest hits

Widely regarded as one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers, Al Mohandis showcased why he continues to hold iconic status across generations. Throughout the evening, he performed fan-favourite classics including Ya Hob Ya Hob, Tinadeek and Eldnya Dawara, with the crowd passionately joining him on every chorus.

But it was not just the music that captivated audiences. Between songs, Al Mohandis constantly interacted with fans, sharing stories about the songs, light-hearted jokes and warm messages that created an intimate connection despite the arena’s massive scale. His relaxed and charismatic presence had audiences cheering throughout the night.

Emotional tribute to Dubai and the UAE

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when the singer thanked Dubai and the UAE for their hospitality and cultural openness. He then performed his patriotic hit Ya Watna, a song that mentions several Arab countries including the UAE, celebrating unity, belonging and inclusivity.

The performance drew loud applause from the audience with phone lights across the arena as fans sang along to every word.

Humble gestures win hearts

Al Mohandis also won hearts with his humble gestures on stage. After nearly every performance, he bowed respectfully to the crowd and repeatedly formed heart signs with his hands toward fans both during and after songs. The gestures sparked emotional reactions from audience members, many of whom recorded the moments on their phones.

The concert once again highlighted Dubai’s position as a global entertainment hub capable of bringing together people from different cultures through music. For fans attending the Coca-Cola Arena show, the night was more than just a concert, it was a shared celebration of music, nostalgia and connection led by one of the Arab world’s most enduring stars.

Aaliya AlzarooniReporter

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