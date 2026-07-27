Most violations involved delayed refunds to employers beyond the legal two-week deadline
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Monday has issued 135 fines against 42 domestic worker recruitment offices during the first half of 2026 for violating the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Domestic Workers and its Executive Regulations.
The penalties, which include administrative and financial measures, follow inspections that found breaches of the regulations governing domestic worker recruitment services across the UAE.
According to MoHRE, the most common offence involved recruitment offices failing to refund all or part of recruitment fees to employers within the period required by law.
The ministry recorded 106 violations involving delayed refunds after employers returned domestic workers to recruitment offices or reported that workers had stopped reporting for duty.
Under the Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Domestic Workers, recruitment offices must refund the amount due within two weeks from the date a domestic worker is returned to the office or their absence from work is reported.
MoHRE said compliance with the refund requirement is essential to protecting employers' rights, maintaining fairness in contractual relationships and reducing disputes.
The ministry also recorded 29 violations involving recruitment offices that failed to comply with approved terms and procedures governing domestic worker recruitment activities.
It said the appropriate administrative penalties were imposed in accordance with the applicable regulations.
The UAE has 138 licensed and active domestic worker recruitment offices, according to MoHRE.
The ministry said it monitors these offices through inspections, tracking and continuous evaluations to identify violations, encourage compliance and improve standards across the sector.
It added that the monitoring system is designed not only to detect breaches but also to promote professional practices and ensure the sector operates efficiently.
MoHRE said its inspection and monitoring system remains ready to investigate complaints from employers and take action against recruitment offices that violate the law.
The ministry urged customers to report suspected violations through its digital channels or by contacting the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre on 80084.
It also advised employers to deal only with licensed recruitment offices listed on its official website and to review the applicable regulations before signing contracts to help protect their rights.