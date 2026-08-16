Ask Gulf News: Can a UAE manager claim company benefits after termination?

This is stipulated in Article 65/ 1 & 4 of the labor law, which states that (The rights stipulated herein shall represent the minimum rights for workers and the provisions hereof shall not prejudice any of the rights granted to the worker under any other legislation, agreement, acknowledgment, regulation or employment contract, which would grant the worker rights that are more useful than the rights established under the provisions hereof. The employer may develop and implement programmes or regulations at the establishment, which are more beneficial to the worker than what is prescribed under the provisions of this Decree-Law and its Implementing Regulation. If these programmes and regulations conflict with the provisions hereof, the conditions more useful and beneficial for the worker shall be applied.)