Ask Gulf News: Can a lawyer recover full fees even after losing the case?

This is provided under Article 52 of the Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2022 Regulating the Legal Profession and Legal Consultation Profession which states that “ The lawyer shall receive his / her fees according to the retainer agreement with the client. In addition, the Court that hears the case shall have the exclusive jurisdiction to reduce, at the client's request, the agreed fees of the lawyer, if the court is convinced that such fees are overestimated compared to the effort of the case and the benefit generated by the client. Moreover, the Court may increase the value of the agreed fees at the request of the lawyer if the latter makes effort and dedicates time for the underlying case in excess of the effort and time initially estimated as being required from the lawyer under the agreement”