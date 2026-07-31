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Dh10,000 fine for selling Mounjaro injections without a licence in Sharjah

Two fined Dh10,000 each, third Dh5,000 as court orders seizure of drugs and funds

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The court also ordered the confiscation of the seized medicines and the funds connected to the case.
The court also ordered the confiscation of the seized medicines and the funds connected to the case.
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Sharjah: Three people have been convicted in Sharjah after authorities uncovered an unlicensed operation selling prescription-only Mounjaro injections through social media. 

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court found two defendants guilty of selling medicines without a licence and practising pharmacy without authorisation, fining each a combined Dh10,000.

A third defendant was convicted of conducting unlicensed financial activities linked to the operation and fined Dh5,000. The court also ordered the confiscation of the seized medicines and the funds connected to the case, according to Al Khaleej newspaper. 

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The investigation began after police identified a social media account advertising Mounjaro injections, a prescription-only medication used to treat diabetes and increasingly sought for weight loss. 

Investigators tracked the account and arrested two suspects accused of selling the drug without the required licences. Their inquiries also led to a third suspect, who allegedly handled financial transfers related to the operation without legal authorisation.

All three defendants denied the charges during the trial. The court, however, found the evidence sufficient to secure convictions, imposing the fines and ordering the confiscation of both the medicines and the proceeds linked to the unauthorised activity.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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