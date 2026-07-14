Trump’s 20% Hormuz fee plan rattles global shipping

The announcement came as the US launched another wave of military strikes against Iran on Monday, escalating tensions around the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally pass. Trump said the fee would compensate Washington for providing security to commercial vessels transiting the strait, while also announcing the reinstatement of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports. AP reported that Brent crude rose 7.8 per cent to $81.92 a barrel following the developments.