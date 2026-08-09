Ask Gulf News: Can parents ask their children for monthly maintenance in the UAE?

you are legally entitled to file a case against your son only in front of Dubai courts in order to oblige him to pay you monthly maintenance. The court will assess the evidence and determine the extent of his obligation, taking into consideration your necessities and basic needs of food, clothing, housing and medical treatment. Moreover, when estimating the alimony, the extent of wellbeing of the spender, the condition of the person being spent on, and the economic situation at the time and place should be taken into consideration.