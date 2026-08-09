GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: Can parents ask their children for monthly maintenance in the UAE?

Elderly parents in Dubai can sue children to secure financial support under law

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ask Gulf News: Can parents ask their children for monthly maintenance in the UAE?
Stock

Question: I am a 70 years old man living in Dubai. I have a son and two daughters. I am not able to work anymore and my son is not paying me any dirham even though he works in Dubai and receives a big salary. Do I have the right to file a case against my son only to oblige him to pay me monthly maintenance? Please advise

Answer: As a general rule, Article (107) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law provides that (the maintenance of parents falls upon their solvent child, male or female, adult or underaged if they do not have property to spend from. If the parents’ property is not enough for their maintenance, the solvent children are obligated to provide what fulfills it). 

Furthermore, and according to Article (109) of the same law, If the child’s earnings do not exceed his needs and the needs of his wife and children, he shall include his parents who are entitled to maintenance in his household. in Article 108, Parents' maintenance is distributed among their children in accordance with the solvency of each one of them. 

you are legally entitled to file a case against your son only in front of Dubai courts in order to oblige him to pay you monthly maintenance. The court will assess the evidence and determine the extent of his obligation, taking into consideration your necessities and basic needs of food, clothing, housing and medical treatment. Moreover, when estimating the alimony, the extent of wellbeing of the spender, the condition of the person being spent on, and the economic situation at the time and place should be taken into consideration.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Raziya Razick says job loss, legal dues and unpaid loans have left her family struggling, with her children unable to attend school.

Sri Lankan family in UAE seeks help amid debt woes

4m read
Can a lawyer claim full fees after losing a case?

Can a lawyer claim full fees after losing a case?

2m read
Can a 15-year-old legally work in the UAE

Can a 15-year-old legally work in the UAE

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE social media ban for under-15s wins parent support

6m read