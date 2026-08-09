Ask Gulf News: Can parents ask their children for monthly maintenance in the UAE?

Elderly parents in Dubai can sue children to secure financial support under law
Question: I am a 70 years old man living in Dubai. I have a son and two daughters. I am not able to work anymore and my son is not paying me any dirham even though he works in Dubai and receives a big salary. Do I have the right to file a case against my son only to oblige him to pay me monthly maintenance? Please advise
Answer: As a general rule, Article (107) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law provides that (the maintenance of parents falls upon their solvent child, male or female, adult or underaged if they do not have property to spend from. If the parents’ property is not enough for their maintenance, the solvent children are obligated to provide what fulfills it).
Furthermore, and according to Article (109) of the same law, If the child’s earnings do not exceed his needs and the needs of his wife and children, he shall include his parents who are entitled to maintenance in his household. in Article 108, Parents' maintenance is distributed among their children in accordance with the solvency of each one of them.
you are legally entitled to file a case against your son only in front of Dubai courts in order to oblige him to pay you monthly maintenance. The court will assess the evidence and determine the extent of his obligation, taking into consideration your necessities and basic needs of food, clothing, housing and medical treatment. Moreover, when estimating the alimony, the extent of wellbeing of the spender, the condition of the person being spent on, and the economic situation at the time and place should be taken into consideration.