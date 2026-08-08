'Our children are suffering': Sri Lankan mother in UAE appeals for help as debt crisis and legal troubles tear family apart

The strain, she said, has taken the greatest toll on her children. "Our children are suffering the most. Every day they ask when their father is coming home. They cry themselves to sleep because they miss him so much, especially our three-year-old, who cannot understand why his father is gone. They struggle to sleep at night, and I am deeply worried that the emotional stress is beginning to affect their health. They aren't going to school, and they see their friends going to summer camp. As their mother, it is heartbreaking to watch them suffer while I have no answers to give them."