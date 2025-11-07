Find out your options to recover a payment or reclaim your car under UAE law
Question: About 10 days ago, a man bought my car for 50,000 dirhams and paid me by cheque. At his request, I registered the car under his brother’s name. After I transferred the car, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds, and I neither received the agreed payment nor retained the vehicle. What steps should I take to recover my money? Do I have the right to file a criminal case against them for the bounced cheque? Please advise.
Answer: If the cheque has bounced due to insufficient funds, you do not have the right to file a criminal case. Instead, you must pursue civil proceedings, which should be filed against the person who issued the cheque only, in accordance with Article 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50/2022 on Commercial Transactions. This law states: “The cheque on which the drawee declares that there are no or insufficient funds shall be an executive instrument. The bearer of the cheque may request its execution, in whole or in part, by force. The provisions, procedures, and rules set out in the Civil Procedures Law shall apply to the application for execution and any related disputes.”
You also have the right to file a civil case against both parties to either:
Claim payment of the agreed car price along with compensation for any damages suffered; or
Request the return of the car to your ownership, along with compensation for material loss resulting from your inability to receive the agreed payment due to their actions.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox