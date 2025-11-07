Answer: If the cheque has bounced due to insufficient funds, you do not have the right to file a criminal case. Instead, you must pursue civil proceedings, which should be filed against the person who issued the cheque only, in accordance with Article 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50/2022 on Commercial Transactions. This law states: “The cheque on which the drawee declares that there are no or insufficient funds shall be an executive instrument. The bearer of the cheque may request its execution, in whole or in part, by force. The provisions, procedures, and rules set out in the Civil Procedures Law shall apply to the application for execution and any related disputes.”