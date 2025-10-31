In this case, the Company shall refund to the Insured the paid premium after deducting a portion in proportion to the period during which the Policy has remained in effect subject to a Schedule specified by the Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy, provided that there is no compensation paid to the Insured or pending claims in relation to this Policy during the period of time the Policy is valid, if the Insured has caused the accident or in cases that are deemed committed by unknown persons.



The Policy shall be considered terminated in case of a total loss to the Motor Vehicle, provided that its registration is deleted with a report issued by the Road and Traffic Department confirming that it is un- roadworthy, and the Company shall compensate the Insured according to the provisions of this Policy.