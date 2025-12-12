Ask Gulf News: Can you legally terminate an employee for insulting you in the UAE without notice?

How to handle workplace misconduct, conduct investigations, and ensure lawful termination
Question: I am the owner of a company. An employee insulted me in front of another employee. My questions are:
Do I have the right to dismiss him without notice, given that his notice period is three months?
How many warnings should I give to an employee who fails to perform his duties before dismissing him?
Answer: You have the right to dismiss an employee who has insulted you under Article 44(7) of the Federal Labour Law. This article lists ten cases in which an employer may dismiss an employee without notice, including the case where an employee insults the employer.
However, to do this, the employer must conduct a written investigation with the employee. The dismissal decision must be in writing, justified, and handed to the employee by the employer or their representative.
Clause (7) of Article 44 states:"The worker assaults, during work, the employer, manager in charge, one of his superiors, or colleagues at work, by word, action, or any form of assault punishable under the legislation in force in the State."
Regarding employees who fail to perform their duties, you must give two warnings before dismissal. After conducting a written investigation, the employer can dismiss the employee if they continue breaching their basic duties despite being notified. Article 44(4) states:
"If a worker fails to perform their basic duties according to the employment contract and continues to breach them despite a written investigation and being notified, they shall be warned twice before dismissal if the breach is repeated."
