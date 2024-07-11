Property cannot be rented to someone else unless specific legal conditions are met

The real estate office has to notify the tenant at least 12 months before the eviction date. Image used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: I had to vacate the villa I lived in for the necessary maintenance of the residence, as asked by the real estate office. However, now, after the maintenance, the real estate office has rented the villa to a new tenant.

Is the real estate office entitled, according to the rental law in Dubai, to such behaviour? Do I have the legal right to file a rental lawsuit to demand the villa be handed over to me to reside in, especially as I made decorations for the villa that cost me large sums of money?

Answer: The rental office has the right according to the law on ‘Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai’, to request the eviction of the tenant upon the expiry of the contract if the property requires restoration or comprehensive maintenance that cannot be done in the presence of the tenant.

But for the purposes to apply this Article, the office has to notify the tenant at least 12 months before the eviction date.