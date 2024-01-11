For illustrative purposes only. A tenant pays the landlord with a bounced cheque, then subleases the unit to a third party. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A questioner asks: Six months ago, I rented my apartment to someone. When I deposited the cheque for the second installment in the bank, the cheque bounced, was returned without a balance. I tried to contact the tenant, but it turned out that he had rented the apartment to another tenant without my authorisation, and that he is currently outside UAE. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against the first tenant; and as for the sub-tenant, do I have the legal right to request eviction? Please advise.

Article (24) & (8) of the Law No. (26) Of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai assures that unless otherwise agreed upon between the parties, the lessee may not assign the usufruct of the property or sublet the same to a third party unless upon a written approval by the lessor.