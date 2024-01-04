Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Question:

A questioner asks: I am a partner in a 40 per cent limited liability company (LLC), and the company is currently experiencing significant losses due to the behaviour of the manager. I tried to remove him from management, but he refuses because the articles of incorporation stipulate the removal of the manager in the year 2025.

My question in this case is: Do I have the legal right to file a lawsuit to remove the manager for these reasons mentioned? What is the success rate of this lawsuit? Who bears the costs of the lawsuit? Please advise

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

As per Article 85 of the UAE Commercial Companies Law no. 32 of 2021, Unless the Memorandum of Association of the Company or the contract appointing the manager provides otherwise, the manager shall be dismissed by decision of the general assembly, whether the manager is a partner or not. Also, the court may dismiss the manager at the request made by one or more partners in the Company if the court deems that such dismissal is justified.