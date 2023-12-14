For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: 4 years ago, I took a loan from the bank and used to pay the installments regularly. After a year, I stopped paying the installments because I was fired from my job. Currently, the bank has filed a civil lawsuit against me to claim the value of the loan with interest.

It turned out to me that the value of the amount requested by the bank is greater than the value of the loan and greater than the interest rate agreed upon in the contract. My question: Does the bank have the right to demand an interest rate greater than the rate agreed upon in the loan contract? Are loans interests calculated once the case is filed in court? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

The bank doesn’t have the right to demand an interest rate greater than the rate agreed upon in the loan contract.