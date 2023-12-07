Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: A year ago, I rented a villa in Dubai. Currently I am in my second year. I did maintenance on the villa in addition to decorations, which cost me large sums of money.

Currently, the landlord sent me a message asking me to vacate the villa upon the expiry of the contract for his personal use, according to what was stated in the notice. My question is, according to the rental law in Dubai, do I have the legal right to be asked to vacate for this reason? If the eviction is carried out by court ruling, do I have the right to claim compensation for the amounts I paid for maintenance and decoration work? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

According to Article 25 of the law no. 33 of 2008 amending law no. 26 of 2007 Regulatingthe Relationship Between Landlords & Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, the Landlord may demand eviction of tenant upon expiry of tenancy contract: If the owner of the property wishes to recover the property for use by him personally or by his next of kin of first degree provided that he proves that he does not own a suitable alternative property for that purpose.