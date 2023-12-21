Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Question:

A questioner asks: I am a non-Muslim woman married to a Muslim man, with whom I have a 3-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. Currently, I want to file a divorce lawsuit before the Sharia court. My question is, if the court grants me the divorce and custody of my children, how long is it permissible for me to retain custody of my children? What are the reasons for custody to be forfeited? In the event the custody is forfeited, does the spousal support forfeited? Please advise.

Answer 1. To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

As per Article 145 of the Personal Status Law, “Should the fosterer be a mother of a different religion than that of the fostered child, her fosterage shall be forfeited unless the judge deems otherwise in the interest of the fostered child provided the period of fosterage ends upon his completing the age of five whether he child is a boy or a girl.

(2) Custody is forfeited due to the reasons stated in Article 152 of the Personal Status Law: * Derogation to one of the conditions stated in Articles 143 and 144.