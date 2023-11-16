For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I have been working in a company for two years. A month ago, the company fired me without a cause, and at the same time it asked me to work for 3 months, the notice period, according to the employment contract signed between us and approved by the Ministry of Labor. Am I obligated to work during the notice period even though the employer was the one who terminated my services without cause? What is the position of the law if I refuse to work during the warning period? Does the non-compete clause apply to me? Isn’t it legally invalid for me, considering that the employer was the one who terminated my services? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

1 - You must work during the notice period if the company requests that even if the company fired you. As per Article 43 of the Labor Law No. 33 of 2021, the worker shall be entitled to his full wage for the notice period according to the last wage he was obtaining and he shall work during that period if the employer requests the same from him. However, it may be agreed upon exemption from the notice period condition or reducing its period while preserving all the rights of the worker for the notice period agreed upon in the employment contract.