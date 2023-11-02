For off-plan purchase contracts, the developer has the right to retain the (10%) you have paid and request for more according to the completion percentage of his project unless the Developer has not commenced work on the Real Property project for any reason beyond his control, or where the Real Property project is cancelled pursuant to a final reasoned decision of RERA, where the developer in this case must refund all payments made by you. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Question:

I bought a property from an off-plan developer 4 months ago and paid 10 per cent of the property value. Currently, I am unable to pay the installments agreed upon according to the property purchase agreement. I asked the developer to allow me to sell the property, but the developer refuses and says that according to the purchase contract, I cannot sell until I pay 40 per cent of the value of the property.

My question is, according to Dubai real estate law, does the developer have the right to prevent me from selling the property until I pay 40 per cent of the property’s value? If I cannot sell, does this mean I will lose the money I paid to the developer? Please advise.

Answer 1:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

1.-You will not be able to resell the property without the consent of the developer in case the purchase agreement contains such a condition which prevents you from selling the property until you pay 40 per cent of its value. As per Articles 246 & 267 of the Civil Transactions Law: “The contract shall be implemented, according to the provisions contained therein and in a manner consistent with the requirements of good faith” and “If a contract is valid and binding, none of the contracting parties may revoke, modify or rescind it except by mutual consent, order of the court or a law provision”.