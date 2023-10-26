For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: A questioner from Dubai asks: One year and six months ago, I rented an apartment from a real estate office for two years, according to the lease contract, which expires after six months. Currently, the real estate office sent me a letter by mail asking me to vacate the apartment upon the expiration of the contract.

My question is, does the real estate office have the right, according to the rental law in Dubai, to force me to vacate? At the beginning of the contract, the real estate office charged me fees for using facilities such as the gym and swimming pool. Do I have the legal right to recover these amounts from the real estate office? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that:

1) He doesn’t have the right to force you to vacate unless he notified you of the eviction reasons twelve (12) months prior to the date set for eviction, provided that this notice is given through a Notary Public or registered post as per Article 25 of the Law No. (33) Of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) Of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai which states that “Upon expiry of the Tenancy Contract the Landlord may request eviction of the Tenant from the Real Property only in any of the following cases: