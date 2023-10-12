Expert to check exact area of unit, court to take the decision as per documents

Three years ago, I bought an off-plan property from a developer in Dubai, and now the developer asked me to pay the last installment and receive the property, but it turned out that the actual area of the property is much less than the area mentioned in the purchase contract. My question: Do I have the legal right to request the developer to change the property or to request compensation for the difference in area? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that.

This matter will be estimated by the court which will take the decision as per the documents submitted and, in such cases, the matter will be transferred to an expert who will check the exact area of the plot unit.