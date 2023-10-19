Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: A year ago, judgments and executions were issued against me in favour of the creditors who filed these lawsuits. I was also subject to arrest warrants and travel bans due to these judgments, and I am currently unable to pay these amounts. My question is, I heard that there is a law called Insolvency. Does this law apply to me and can I be exempted from these debts because of this law? Please advise.

Answer: To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

The Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 on Insolvency supports individuals who are facing existing or anticipated financial difficulties that make them unable to settle or reschedule their debts.

The debtors will be protected at the time of insolvency from legal prosecution and decriminalise the financial obligations of the insolvent person. This protection will be kept until closure of insolvency which shall be done after the final distribution of the Debtor’s Funds to creditors. This is stated in Article 51 of the law (“During Insolvency and liquidation proceedings, no lawsuits or legal or judicial proceedings against the Debtor may be instituted or pursued in cases other than those authorised by the Decree-Law. The Court’s decision to open Insolvency and liquidation proceedings shall result in the stay of all judicial execution proceedings against the Debtor’s Funds.”)