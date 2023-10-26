Questions on salary cuts explained Image Credit: iStock photo

Question: A questioner asks: I am a company owner. I want to know, according to the Labour Law: what are the disciplinary sanctions that the employer is legally entitled to impose on the worker? If a deduction penalty is imposed, what is the percentage? When does an employer have the right to suspend a worker from work? Please advise.

Answer: To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

1) The penalties that the employer is legally entitled to take against employees as per Article 39 of the Federal Decree Labor law no. 33 of 2021 are (a. Written notice; b. Written warning; c. Deduction of not more than (5) five days per month from the wage; d. Suspension from work for a period not exceeding (14) fourteen days and non-payment of wage for the suspension days; e. Deprivation from the periodic bonus for a period not exceeding one year, regarding the establishments that adopt the periodic bonus system and the worker is entitled to obtain it according to the provisions of the employment contract or the establishment’s regulations; f. Deprivation of promotion at the establishments having a promotion system for a period not exceeding two years; g. Termination of service while preserving the worker’s right of end of service benefits.)

2) The deduction amount as per the article above, may not exceed 5 days per month from the employee’s wage.