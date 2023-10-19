For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I have been working in a private company for two years. Two months ago, the company fired me from work, paid me my end-of-service rights, and forced me to sign to receive my full rights, even though these amounts paid to me by the company do not represent my full rights. I also learned from the Ministry of Labour that the employer filed an escape report against me. I tried to prove to the Ministry of Labour that the report was malicious, but I was unable to file this report. My question is: What is the appropriate procedure to take in order to cancel the escape report? Is it possible to claim the rest of my labor rights that I have not fully obtained? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

Absconding is registered by the concerned employer, who is supposed to pledge that he does not know the location of the escaped worker or a legitimate reason for his absence from work. The appropriate procedure to be taken, in case the employer refused to settle and remove this ban, is to file a grievance to the Labour Ministry to remove it.