Question: A questioner asks: Two years ago, I obtained a divorce ruling and custody of my daughter, who is 3 years old, and my son, who recently turned 13 years old. Currently, my ex-spouse has filed a lawsuit before the Sharia Court to drop my custody from my son because, according to the law, he exceeded the age of custody.

My questions: 1. Do I have the legal right to retain custody of my child? 2. Do I have the legal right to demand an increase of alimony, given that my ex-spouse’s salary has increased? Should I file a new lawsuit for these requests? Please advice.

Answer: To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

1 - As per Article 156 of the personal status law, the right of women to fosterage of a child shall end upon his reaching the age of eleven years, if a male, and thirteen years, if a female, unless the court deems that extending this age to the age of maturity, for the male, and up to her marriage, for the female, is in his/her best interest. You have the right to request the custody of your son, but it depends on the court to accept or not.

The court takes many factors into consideration, this includes not separating your children from each other for their interest to be raised together, which might play a role in preserving your custody for both children.