Question:

A questioner from Dubai asks: Two years ago, I bought an off-plan property from one of the developers, and so far I have paid 80 per cent of the value of the property, but now I have lost my job and cannot pay the last installment due to the developer.

Accordingly, I asked the developer to allow me to sell the property. The developer refused and said that according to the purchase contract, I cannot sell until after completing the project and receiving the property. The developer also does not accept the termination of the purchase agreement. What is the legal position on the developer’s behaviour in this case, and will I lose all the amounts I paid? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

You are bound with the purchase agreement terms and conditions unless agreed later otherwise between both of you. So, you will not be able to sell it to another person until after completing the project and receiving the property. The off-plan property, as per law, should be registered under your name in the initial registry which needs the approval of the developer to transfer the property to the other buyer.