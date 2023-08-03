Answer:

I would advise the questioner the following:

The insurance company is responsible to pay the compensation. The appropriate action to be taken against the worker is to file a complaint against him in front of the police. If it was proven that he is guilty, then you have to include him in the civil compensation case which you must file against the insurance company to force it to pay the compensation.

The compensation is a matter estimated by the court as per the documents submitted including the insurance contract, the expert report, etc.

As per law, The insurer is liable for damages resulting from the unintentional fault of the insured or the beneficiary, for fire damages that occur by persons for whose acts the insured is responsible and for the damages resulting from the fire even if the fire broke out owing to a defect in the thing insured.

His liability is finished if the damage is caused deliberately or fraudulently by the insured or the beneficiary so that the insured — by a voluntary act of him — has deliberately created the danger himself or through someone else.